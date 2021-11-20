Contrasting Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Genetron has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genetron and CareDx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 16.39 -$470.35 million ($0.54) -22.22 CareDx $192.19 million 11.82 -$18.71 million ($0.35) -122.89

CareDx has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genetron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70% CareDx -6.54% -4.24% -3.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of CareDx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genetron and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareDx 0 1 4 1 3.00

Genetron currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. CareDx has a consensus target price of $97.60, suggesting a potential upside of 126.92%. Given CareDx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Genetron.

Summary

CareDx beats Genetron on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

