Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CORT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 963,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,887. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,959,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $550,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

