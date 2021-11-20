Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.17). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24).

CRVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRVS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. 897,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $16,589,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,554,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

