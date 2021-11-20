Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $533.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $535.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

