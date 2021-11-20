County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.97.

Several research firms recently commented on ICBK. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. County Bancorp has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $217.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.94.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

