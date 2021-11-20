Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $608,940.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $608,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $562,530.00.

Shares of COUR opened at $32.53 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.