Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report $185.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.13 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $178.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $737.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $737.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $746.35 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $749.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

