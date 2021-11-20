Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,749,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

FTEC opened at $135.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $135.75.

