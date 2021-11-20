Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 81.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

