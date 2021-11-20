Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

