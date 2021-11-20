Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $171,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lyft were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lyft by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lyft by 21,157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,159,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after buying an additional 706,939 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Shares of LYFT opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,949. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.