Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $185,000 Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.34 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

