Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 120 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $257.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.24 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.39 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.36.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

