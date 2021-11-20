Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Oceaneering International worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 287,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oceaneering International by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 267,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

