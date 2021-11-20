Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OPKO Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,823 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in OPKO Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.35 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

