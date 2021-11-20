Credit Suisse AG Has $1.62 Million Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.