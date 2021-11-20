Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

