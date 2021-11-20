Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

