Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,397,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,325,000 after acquiring an additional 399,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

VRRM opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,317,500 shares of company stock worth $19,301,550. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.