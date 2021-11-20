Credit Suisse Group Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $255.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAP. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.89.

NYSE:AAP opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $687,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 136,188.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

