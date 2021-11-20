Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

CRST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 350 ($4.57). 220,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 376.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 713.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a market cap of £899.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.35.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.