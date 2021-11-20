Critical Analysis: Kubient (KBNT) & Its Peers

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is one of 70 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kubient to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10% Kubient Competitors -414.80% -35.98% -7.63%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kubient and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient Competitors 357 1923 2869 54 2.50

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.43%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.96%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million -$7.89 million -4.00 Kubient Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -4.52

Kubient’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Kubient has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient’s peers have a beta of -12.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kubient beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

