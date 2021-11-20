Critical Analysis: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Playtika and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47% Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Playtika and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 10 0 2.83 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $36.42, suggesting a potential upside of 84.58%. Versus Systems has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.41%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Playtika.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 3.41 $92.10 million $0.70 28.19 Versus Systems $1.39 million 28.93 -$5.78 million ($0.88) -3.73

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Playtika beats Versus Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

