Critical Review: Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) & Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Equitable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.31 $68.10 million N/A N/A Equitable $12.42 billion 1.07 $4.28 billion $10.58 3.10

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty Group and Equitable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Equitable 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 12.68%. Equitable has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Equitable beats Ryan Specialty Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.