Critical Survey: Entrée Resources (ERLFF) versus Its Rivals

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Entrée Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entrée Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 796 3507 3782 109 2.39

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus price target of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 56.72%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -16.75 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.53

Entrée Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Entrée Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.78% -0.26%

Summary

Entrée Resources peers beat Entrée Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

