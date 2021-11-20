Crowd Machine (CMCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $243.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $56,422.40 and $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00224451 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

