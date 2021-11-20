Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Update

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the October 14th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CRU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 49,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Crucible Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

