CryptEx (CRX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,024.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $13.36 or 0.00022406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $1,024.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,418.09 or 0.99687435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00038686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.22 or 0.00502007 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

