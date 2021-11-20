CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells 36,084 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CS Disco alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72.

CS Disco stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.