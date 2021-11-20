CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 1,200,000 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAW shares. Cowen increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

