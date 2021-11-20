CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Separately, Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CSGS opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

