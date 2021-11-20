CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the October 14th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 716.7 days.

CTRRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CTRRF opened at $14.21 on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

