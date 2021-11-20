CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

CUBE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 3,106,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

