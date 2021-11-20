Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $727,000 in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNTV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,976,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,852,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $34,829.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,032 shares of company stock worth $2,468,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

