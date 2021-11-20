Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 35,526 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 313.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $784,350. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

