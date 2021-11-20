Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 71,397 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,397 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.26. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

