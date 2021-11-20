Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $705,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,855,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2,558.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 154,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.95 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

