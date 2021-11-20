Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 91.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,522,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after buying an additional 144,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $61.11 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

