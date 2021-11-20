CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get CureVac alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 745,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. CureVac has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $151.80.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.