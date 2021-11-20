CVA Family Office LLC Has $48,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 65.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

