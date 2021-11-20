CVA Family Office LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $140.38 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.