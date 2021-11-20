CVA Family Office LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 397,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in American Electric Power by 250.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 532,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

