CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $440.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $414.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

