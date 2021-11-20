CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.97. CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS.

CVS traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,549. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.