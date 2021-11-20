CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.97. CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS.
CVS traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,549. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $96.57.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.11.
In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.