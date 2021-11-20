Cyba (LON:CYBA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). Approximately 15,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £12.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.04.

About Cyba (LON:CYBA)

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

