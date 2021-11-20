Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 303.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $972,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.