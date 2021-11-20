Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.27. 459,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,401. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTH. TheStreet downgraded Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.