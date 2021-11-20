Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic Buys 10,652 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 10,652 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $55,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francis Patrick Ostronic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 1,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $5,900.00.

CYTH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 459,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,401. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,236.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $457,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTH shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

