Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $394,819.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $394,819.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $387.84 or 0.00651972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007069 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00318514 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 21,453 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

