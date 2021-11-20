Cypress Capital Group Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,593 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,024 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.66. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.10 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,914 shares of company stock worth $6,506,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.